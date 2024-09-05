Rail Vikas Nigam share are down by -1.03%, Nifty down by -0.12%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 596.4 and closed at 586.5. The stock reached a high of 596.4 and a low of 585 during the day.

Livemint
Published5 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

At 05 Sep 11:04 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price 586.5, -1.03% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82249.95, down by -0.12%. The stock has hit a high of 596.4 and a low of 585 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5587.01
10578.03
20567.11
50546.70
100427.23
300326.78

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 598.85, 604.8, & 608.9, whereas it has key support levels at 588.8, 584.7, & 578.75.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -76.19% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 85.04 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 29.07% with a target price of 416.0.

The company has a 72.84% promoter holding, 6.55% MF holding, & 3.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.08% in march to 6.55% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 2.32% in march to 3.13% in june quarter.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price down -1.03% today to trade at 586.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Larsen & Toubro, DLF, Macrotech Developers are falling today, but its peers Indus Towers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.12% & -0.12% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesRail Vikas Nigam share are down by -1.03%, Nifty down by -0.12%

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Max Financial Services

    1,117.50
    11:05 AM | 5 SEP 2024
    -15.4 (-1.36%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    183.20
    11:05 AM | 5 SEP 2024
    6.15 (3.47%)

    Tata Steel

    152.10
    11:05 AM | 5 SEP 2024
    0.8 (0.53%)

    Bharat Electronics

    293.20
    11:05 AM | 5 SEP 2024
    -5.7 (-1.91%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories

    2,127.75
    11:02 AM | 5 SEP 2024
    157.95 (8.02%)

    Sunteck Realty

    610.40
    11:02 AM | 5 SEP 2024
    41.8 (7.35%)

    JM Financial

    129.40
    11:02 AM | 5 SEP 2024
    7.5 (6.15%)

    Jai Balaji Industries

    1,100.10
    11:02 AM | 5 SEP 2024
    52.35 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,505.00-134.00
      Chennai
      73,291.0081.00
      Delhi
      73,363.00725.00
      Kolkata
      72,650.00-1,132.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue