Rail Vikas Nigam share are down by -1.03%, Nifty down by -0.12%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹ 596.4 and closed at ₹ 586.5. The stock reached a high of ₹ 596.4 and a low of ₹ 585 during the day.

At 05 Sep 11:04 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price ₹586.5, -1.03% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82249.95, down by -0.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹596.4 and a low of ₹585 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 587.01 10 578.03 20 567.11 50 546.70 100 427.23 300 326.78

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹598.85, ₹604.8, & ₹608.9, whereas it has key support levels at ₹588.8, ₹584.7, & ₹578.75.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -76.19% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 85.04 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 29.07% with a target price of ₹416.0.

The company has a 72.84% promoter holding, 6.55% MF holding, & 3.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.08% in march to 6.55% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 2.32% in march to 3.13% in june quarter.