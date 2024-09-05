Rail Vikas Nigam share are down by -1.03%, Nifty down by -0.12%

At 05 Sep 11:04 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price ₹586.5, -1.03% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82249.95, down by -0.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹596.4 and a low of ₹585 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|587.01
|10
|578.03
|20
|567.11
|50
|546.70
|100
|427.23
|300
|326.78
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹598.85, ₹604.8, & ₹608.9, whereas it has key support levels at ₹588.8, ₹584.7, & ₹578.75.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -76.19% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69%
The company has a 72.84% promoter holding, 6.55% MF holding, & 3.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 6.08% in march to 6.55% in june.
The FII holding has increased from 2.32% in march to 3.13% in june quarter.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price down -1.03% today to trade at ₹586.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Larsen & Toubro, DLF, Macrotech Developers are falling today, but its peers Indus Towers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.12% & -0.12% each respectively.