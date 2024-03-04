Railroad Workers Were Ready to Strike. Now They’re Fighting to Save Their CEO.
Esther Fung , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 04 Mar 2024, 08:48 PM IST
SummaryAn activist investor seeks to oust Norfolk Southern’s top leaders, but labor groups are rallying amid concerns about potential cost cuts.
Union workers in recent years have threatened to strike against Norfolk Southern and sparred with management over pay and safety practices. Now, workers are defending the freight railroad as an activist investor seeks to oust its leadership.
