Railroad Workers Were Ready to Strike. Now They’re Fighting to Save Their CEO.

Ancora said it launched a proxy fight to overhaul Norfolk’s board and C-suite because the railroad has inefficient operations and failed to meet financial targets. It also said Norfolk should undertake scheduled railroading with more rigor, and that it mismanaged the aftermath of the Ohio train derailment last year that released toxic chemicals into the surrounding water and land, triggering a massive cleanup effort. Ancora reiterated its call for new leadership after three Norfolk trains were involved in a derailment Saturday in Pennsylvania.