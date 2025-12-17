RailTel Corp., a state-owned telecom infrastructure and connectivity provider, is in talks with Elon Musk’s Starlink to offer retail broadband services to its users in remote areas using satellite internet, according to two officials aware of the matter.
RailTel plans to partner with Elon Musk's Starlink. Why it may be great for both
SummaryState-owned RailTel is exploring the use of Starlink’s satellite internet services as backhaul to provide broadband access in remote areas through RailWire.
