Railways to float 35,000 cr global wagon tender in Q1

The carrying capacity of the national transporter is set to almost double to more than 2,400 million tonnes per year, with the construction of dedicated freight corridors. This will require the railways to augment wagon capacity to utilize the available infrastructure. Also, the railways has set an internal target of enhancing its freight loading from slightly less than 4 million tonnes per day currently to more than 5 million tonnes. This would need an additional 100,000 wagons, which the proposed tender aims to achieve over three years.