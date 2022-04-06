Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Railways-India Post join hands for door-to-door delivery of parcels

The JPP by Indian Railways and India Post has commenced on pilot project basis.
1 min read . 08:03 PM IST Livemint

  • The Joint Parcel Product aims to target business-to-business and business-to- customer market by providing complete parcel handling solution

NEW DELHI : A ‘Joint Parcel Product’ (JPP) of India Post and Indian Railways is being developed, wherein first-mile and last-mile connectivity will be provided by the Department of Posts, and the intermediate connectivity from station to station shall be done through Railways. 

This will first such exercise where freight and parcels will be taken from the premise of the sender and delivered to the doors of the receiver under the joint initiative of two government run utilities.

The JPP aims to target business-to-business and business-to- customer market by providing complete parcel handling solution, i.e. picking up from the premises of the sender, booking and door-step delivery to the recipient, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronic & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The JPP by Indian Railways and India Post has commenced on pilot project basis. The first service of the pilot project has commenced on 31st March, 2022 from Surat to Varanasi, the minister said.

