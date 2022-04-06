Railways-India Post join hands for door-to-door delivery of parcels

Railways-India Post join hands for door-to-door delivery of parcels1 min read . 08:03 PM IST
- The Joint Parcel Product aims to target business-to-business and business-to- customer market by providing complete parcel handling solution
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI : A ‘Joint Parcel Product’ (JPP) of India Post and Indian Railways is being developed, wherein first-mile and last-mile connectivity will be provided by the Department of Posts, and the intermediate connectivity from station to station shall be done through Railways.
NEW DELHI : A ‘Joint Parcel Product’ (JPP) of India Post and Indian Railways is being developed, wherein first-mile and last-mile connectivity will be provided by the Department of Posts, and the intermediate connectivity from station to station shall be done through Railways.
This will first such exercise where freight and parcels will be taken from the premise of the sender and delivered to the doors of the receiver under the joint initiative of two government run utilities.
This will first such exercise where freight and parcels will be taken from the premise of the sender and delivered to the doors of the receiver under the joint initiative of two government run utilities.
The JPP aims to target business-to-business and business-to- customer market by providing complete parcel handling solution, i.e. picking up from the premises of the sender, booking and door-step delivery to the recipient, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronic & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
The JPP by Indian Railways and India Post has commenced on pilot project basis. The first service of the pilot project has commenced on 31st March, 2022 from Surat to Varanasi, the minister said.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!