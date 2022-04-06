Railways-India Post join hands for door-to-door delivery of parcels

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : A 'Joint Parcel Product' (JPP) of India Post and Indian Railways is being developed, wherein first-mile and last-mile connectivity will be provided by the Department of Posts, and the intermediate connectivity from station to station shall be done through Railways.

This will first such exercise where freight and parcels will be taken from the premise of the sender and delivered to the doors of the receiver under the joint initiative of two government run utilities.

The JPP by Indian Railways and India Post has commenced on pilot project basis. The first service of the pilot project has commenced on 31st March, 2022 from Surat to Varanasi, the minister said.