Raj Shamani beats Joe Rogan, Steven Bartlett to become YouTube’s top podcaster with 22 million subscribers

Raj Shamani, Founder of Figuring Out Media, has become the most -subscribed podcaster on YouTube with his flagship show Figuring Out. According to the company, the show recently crossed 22 million subscribers on the platform, surpassing Steven Bartlett’s The Diary of a CEO (21.9 million) and The Joe Rogan Experience (21.2 million). It became the most-subscribed podcast globally.

Raj Shamani's Figuring Out podcast with 22M subscribers Hailing from Indore, Raj Shamani launched his podcast Figuring Out with Raj Shamani in 2021, focusing on entrepreneurship and personal development. The show went on to compete with some of the successful podcasts from India, such as The Ranveer Show by Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, WTF is with Nikhil Kamath by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, The Prakhar Gupta Xperience by Prakhar Gupta and more.

High profile guests Over the years, the show featured several prominent global figures, entrepreneurs, scientists, leaders, celebrities and public personalities, such as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Bill Gates, Vijay Mallya, French President Emmanuel Macron, Deepinder Goyal of Zomato, Falguni Nayar, Ritesh Agarwal of OYO, Aman Gupta, Kunal Shah, Nikhil Kamath, Ankur Warikoo, Frank Walliser, Mel Robbins, Anupam Kher, Gita Gopinath, Barbara Butcher, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Ravi Kishan, Former CJI DY Chandrachud and more.

Raj Shamani breaks down his journey Reflecting on the milestone, Raj Shamani recalled his journey so far. He said in a press note, “When I started Figuring Out in a small room in Indore, I had one obsession: understanding how the world’s most extraordinary people think, what they know that the rest of us don’t, and what makes them different. I’ve always believed that where you come from shouldn’t determine what you get to learn or who you get to learn from. You shouldn’t have to be born into the right family, live in the right city, or have access to the right rooms to learn from the greatest minds in the world."