Raj Shamani beats Joe Rogan, Steven Bartlett to become YouTube’s top podcaster with 22 million subscribers

Raj Shamani, Founder of Figuring Out Media, has become the most -subscribed podcaster on YouTube with his flagship show Figuring Out. According to the company, the show recently crossed 22 million subscribers on the platform, surpassing Steven Bartlett’s The Diary of a CEO (21.9 million) and The Joe Rogan Experience (21.2 million). It became the most-subscribed podcast globally.

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Raj Shamani's Figuring Out podcast with 22M subscribers Hailing from Indore, Raj Shamani launched his podcast Figuring Out with Raj Shamani in 2021, focusing on entrepreneurship and personal development. The show went on to compete with some of the successful podcasts from India, such as The Ranveer Show by Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, WTF is with Nikhil Kamath by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, The Prakhar Gupta Xperience by Prakhar Gupta and more.

High profile guests Over the years, the show featured several prominent global figures, entrepreneurs, scientists, leaders, celebrities and public personalities, such as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Bill Gates, Vijay Mallya, French President Emmanuel Macron, Deepinder Goyal of Zomato, Falguni Nayar, Ritesh Agarwal of OYO, Aman Gupta, Kunal Shah, Nikhil Kamath, Ankur Warikoo, Frank Walliser, Mel Robbins, Anupam Kher, Gita Gopinath, Barbara Butcher, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Ravi Kishan, Former CJI DY Chandrachud and more.

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Raj Shamani breaks down his journey Reflecting on the milestone, Raj Shamani recalled his journey so far. He said in a press note, “When I started Figuring Out in a small room in Indore, I had one obsession: understanding how the world’s most extraordinary people think, what they know that the rest of us don’t, and what makes them different. I’ve always believed that where you come from shouldn’t determine what you get to learn or who you get to learn from. You shouldn’t have to be born into the right family, live in the right city, or have access to the right rooms to learn from the greatest minds in the world."

"Figuring Out was built for ambitious people. People who are curious, hungry to learn, and believe there’s more they’re capable of becoming. 22 million subscribers is an incredible milestone, but what excites me more is knowing that millions of people across the world share that ambition. Every conversation is an opportunity to understand something we didn’t know before, challenge how we think, and expand our sense of what’s possible. We’re still just getting started. My ambition is to build Figuring Out into a global media institution that brings the world’s most extraordinary minds, ideas, and conversations to anyone, anywhere, who wants to build an extraordinary life.”

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.