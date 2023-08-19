Rajasthan vendor lodges FIR against 4B Network's Rahul Yadav alleging fraud: Report1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 06:13 PM IST
Identified as Vikas Om Prakas Noval, runs an advertising agency and alleged that Yadav's firm defrauded them and owes them ₹10 crore for the work they did for 4B Networks in 2022.
A Rajasthan-based vendor has filed a first information report (FIR) against 4B Network's Rahul Yadav alleging fraud and criminal breach of trust, reported Economic Times on 19 August.
