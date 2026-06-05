Sebi order casts shadow on Rajesh Exports’ battery PLI project

New Delhi: The market regulator’s interim order against Rajesh Exports has raised fresh questions about the future of the company’s battery manufacturing project under the Centre’s ₹18,100-crore production-linked incentive scheme for advanced chemistry cells (PLI ACC).
In a 109 page ex-parte interim order released on Wednesday evening, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) alleged fund diversion, non-transparent related-party arrangements, and disclosure deficiencies involving two entities—Elest Pvt. Ltd and ACC Energy Storage Pvt. Ltd—connected to the company’s lithium-ion cell business.
One of these companies—ACC Energy Storage—is the vehicle through which Rajesh Exports had proposed to execute its battery manufacturing plans under the PLI ACC scheme, according to government documents.
Sebi’s observations formed part of a broader order in which the regulator alleged that about 99.8% of revenue—amounting to ₹15.15 trillion—attributed to the company’s subsidiaries between FY21 and FY25 was materially misrepresented.