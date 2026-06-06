A five-year trail of LIC's red flags on Rajesh Exports before Sebi order

Mumbai/Bengaluru: Years before the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) flagged alleged revenue inflation at Rajesh Exports Ltd through transactions with its subsidiaries, the company’s largest shareholder, Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC), had repeatedly raised concerns over its financial statements, citing issues such as lack of transparency, inadequate disclosures and incorrect classification of interest income.
Mint’s analysis of LIC’s voting disclosures shows that the state-run insurer, which owns 10.8% of Rajesh Exports, voted against 17 of the 23 shareholder resolutions between December 2021 and December 2026. India’s largest institutional investor had first raised concern over the company's accounting practices at the shareholder meeting in December 2021, when it had opposed the adoption of the financial statements.
These show an early record of governance and accounting concerns that gained fresh relevance after the markets regulator's interim order on 3 June 2026.