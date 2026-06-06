A five-year trail of LIC's red flags on Rajesh Exports before Sebi order

Mumbai/Bengaluru: Years before the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) flagged alleged revenue inflation at Rajesh Exports Ltd through transactions with its subsidiaries, the company’s largest shareholder, Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC), had repeatedly raised concerns over its financial statements, citing issues such as lack of transparency, inadequate disclosures and incorrect classification of interest income.
Mumbai/Bengaluru: Years before the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) flagged alleged revenue inflation at Rajesh Exports Ltd through transactions with its subsidiaries, the company’s largest shareholder, Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC), had repeatedly raised concerns over its financial statements, citing issues such as lack of transparency, inadequate disclosures and incorrect classification of interest income.
Mint’s analysis of LIC’s voting disclosures shows that the state-run insurer, which owns 10.8% of Rajesh Exports, voted against 17 of the 23 shareholder resolutions between December 2021 and December 2026. India’s largest institutional investor had first raised concern over the company's accounting practices at the shareholder meeting in December 2021, when it had opposed the adoption of the financial statements.
Mint’s analysis of LIC’s voting disclosures shows that the state-run insurer, which owns 10.8% of Rajesh Exports, voted against 17 of the 23 shareholder resolutions between December 2021 and December 2026. India’s largest institutional investor had first raised concern over the company's accounting practices at the shareholder meeting in December 2021, when it had opposed the adoption of the financial statements.
These show an early record of governance and accounting concerns that gained fresh relevance after the markets regulator's interim order on 3 June 2026.
A study of LIC's disclosures could have helped retail investors make a more informed decision when buying into the company, experts said.
Rajesh Exports’ shares have touched the 5% lower circuit in the two trading sessions since the report was published. The shares closed at ₹99.45 on the BSE on Friday, over 80% down in the last five years.
Early warnings
A key observation made by Sebi in its interim order against Rajesh Exports was that the company misclassified transactions with its subsidiaries to inflate its revenues by as much as ₹1.5 trillion between the investigation period of 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2024. The inflated statements accounted for as much as 99% of the company’s consolidated earnings during this period.
LIC had consistently flagged this key concern over the years. In 2021, when rejecting the proposal to adopt the financial statements of Rajesh Exports, LIC’s rationale was succinct: “Lack of transparency. Wrong classification of Interest Income.”
The year after, the insurer again rejected a similar shareholder resolution, but gave a more elaborate explanation. “The auditors have not qualified the financial statements for the year ended 31.03.2022. However, the Co. has clubbed interest income to Revenue from Operations which is incorrect and also not disclosed the financials of the Subsidiaries,” it noted.
Curiously, LIC voted in favour of adopting the company's financial statements in 2023, but reverted to its position of rejecting them in the subsequent two years.
And LIC was not the only institutional investor to have raised concerns about the operations of the company, an integrated player across the gold value chain.
Norway’s sovereign wealth fund Norges, world’s largest investor, voted on 16 shareholder resolutions between 2021 and 2024, wherein it opposed three.
Norges had rejected Rajesh Exports' proposal to reappoint Rajesh Mehta as the chairperson of its board in 2023, as Mehta was also a member of the board’s audit committee.
“Board decisions that are particularly vulnerable to conflicts of interest should have additional safeguards. Management should not serve on the audit or remuneration committees," the Norwegian fund stated. "The audit committee should have a majority of independent, shareholder-elected members.”
It had similarly rejected the appointment of BSD & Co. as the company’s auditors. “The external auditor should act in an independent manner,” Norges noted. “Excessive non-audit-related fees represent a potential conflict of interest and should be avoided.”
At the end of December 2024, Norges owned 0.51%, and it had exited the company the following year.
Rajesh Export’s third-largest public investor, The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (FNDE), which owns 2.70%, also opposed at least two resolutions during this period. FNDE is a subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corp., founded by American investor Charles R. Schwab. He is credited with revolutionizing the brokerage industry by pioneering low-cost, discount stock trading for everyday investors.
FNDE’s opposition to the company resolutions is especially odd, as ETFs like itself rarely oppose proposals put before shareholders. Like Norges, FNDE, which manages nearly $9 billion of assets, also opposed Mehta’s re-election in December 2023 and then objected to the appointment of the auditor in September 2024.
A third large investor, Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), the UK’s largest fund manager, managing $1.5 trillion of assets, was more blunt: it rejected all eight shareholder resolutions put forth by Rajesh Exports between 2021 and 2025.
Over the last five years, despite opposition from some of the largest investors, none of the 26 resolutions was rejected. This was because most of them were ordinary resolutions that needed approval from half of the shareholders who voted. Mehta and family owned 54.5% as of end March 2026.
Retail investors left high and dry?
Over 194,000 retail investors with investments of under ₹2 lakh held 14.13% of the company’s share capital as of 31 March 2026. Five years ago, there were fewer than 40,000 such investors, owning just 1.6%. On the net, the retail investors largely gave an exit to foreign portfolio investors and non-resident Indians, who trimmed their shareholding over this period, Mint reported on Friday.
“This is a classic case of retail investors rushing to catch a falling knife. And why do they do it? Because they don’t know it's a falling knife,” said Santosh Joseph, chief executive officer at Germinate Investor Services LLP, an investment advisory firm.
Investors must study the companies they invest in and conduct a thorough analysis of publicly-available information, such as financial statements and voting disclosures by large investors such as LIC, Joseph said.
“The biggest reason we have such episodes in the stock market is that retail investors often buy the story without understanding it,” he said. “You must know what you are buying and why you are buying.”
Could LIC have done more?
While LIC flagged concerns about Rajesh Exports as early as five years ago, at least one corporate governance expert feels the insurer could have done more.
“Any good institutional investor would have teams that talk to the management of investee companies whenever there are any concerns. I would like to know if LIC engaged with the Rajesh Exports management and conveyed their concerns," said Sharmila Gopinath, an independent corporate governance consultant. "They could have also written to Sebi. While voting against the resolutions is a good first step, there is a lot more than an institutional investor can do when they uncover such grave governance issues.”
LIC did not respond to Mint’s queries on what actions it took besides rejecting shareholder resolutions.
Rajesh Mehta, who completed his schooling but does not have a college degree, did not comment.