Rajesh Nambiar has stepped down as Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp’s India chairman and managing director to become president of information technology (IT) industry body National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cognizant named Rajesh Varrier as his successor. He will take over as global head of operations from 2 September and as chairman and managing director of the Nasdaq-listed from 1 October.

Nambiar, who joined Cognizant in November 2020, is leaving two years after he was removed from the company's executive council. He is also currently Nasscom's chairman, a role he took on in April 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While Cognizant is a Teaneck, New Jersey-based company, more than 70% of its 347,700 workforce is based in India, according to its annual report. The change at the top for the Indian heritage IT services company comes at a time when it is trying to match industry growth numbers. It ended 2023 with $19.4 billion in revenues, a decline of 0.4% on a yearly basis.

Before joining Cognizant, Varrier served as the executive vice-president, head of global services and Infosys Americas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The job of India chair is deeply important to “our culture and my years of working with Rajesh Varrier gives me great confidence that together, with our growing leadership team in India, we can continue to build upon our already strong foundation to be the employer of choice in India," Ravi Kumar S, chief executive officer, Cognizant, said in a press release.

Varrier’s new responsibilities will include operations, delivery excellence, workforce planning. He will also provide regional leadership for Cognizant’s India employees with a strong emphasis on driving company transformation programs.

On Nambiar's appointment at Nasscom, Kumar said, “Under his leadership we will continue to collaborate to further strengthen the Indian IT industry." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nambiar, now president-designate at Nasscom, will replace Debjani Ghosh, who has been the industry body's president since 2018. Ghosh will serve in her position till her tenure ends in November this year.