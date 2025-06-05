Seeds of change: How Rallis India plans to double growth without spending big
While domestic investors have been gradually trimming their stake in Rallis India, foreign institutional investors have been steadily increasing their exposure to the stock. What do they know?
Rallis India Ltd, a Tata Group company manufacturing fertilizers and insecticides, has been cruising along at a steady pace without much hustle, but a new chief is looking to overhaul the business hoping to accelerate its growth.
Chief executive Gyanendra Shukla, who took charge of Rallis India in April last year, aims to double its revenue in 5 years, including through acquisitions, even as he acknowledging that the company hadn’t met expectations.
While Rallis India’s business is profitable and stable, shareholders’ expectations are different, Shukla said in an interview with Mint, explaining the company’s renewed focus on growth after a few tepid years.
“They are comparing us against peers in the equity market and looking at returns and payouts. Frankly, we haven’t met those expectations just yet. And that is why accelerating growth has become absolutely critical," said Shukla, who previously held leadership roles at US agrochemical company Monsanto.
“We have been sound financially, but what we have lacked is a little bit of aggression, courage, and risk-taking," he said.