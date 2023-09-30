Ramkrishna Forgings gets board nod for raising up to ₹1,000 crore via QIP
The total number of securities proposed to be issued through QIP ‘shall be determined after fixation of issue price’, the company informed the stock exchanges.
The board of Ramkrishna Forgings, country's second-largest forging company, has given the nod to raise up to ₹1,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue, a regulatory filing stated on September 30.
