Rapido’s bike-taxi empire is under fire. Its bet: biryani, cabs and credit
Sakshi Sadashiv 10 min read 26 Aug 2025, 06:02 PM IST
Summary
Rapido has hit a roadblock in its biggest business, bike taxis, in its biggest market, Bengaluru. With the core business banned, it has turned to food delivery and other services. The new bets promise fresh lifelines but it’s more complicated than it seems.
New Delhi: These days, Rajesh, who used to be a bike-taxi rider with Rapido, no longer ferries passengers across Bengaluru. With the two-wheeler service being declared illegal, he like other Rapido riders, has switched to food-delivery, a play Rapido is testing with its newly launched Ownly service.
