Rapido fined ₹10 lakh by CCPA for misleading advertisements

Ride-hailing service Rapido has been fined ₹10 lakh by the consumer protection watchdog CCPA for misleading advertising practices, further directing the company to reimburse customers who used the company's "Auto in 5 minutes or Get ₹50" offer but did not get the promised reimbursement, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs said in a release on Thursday, August 21, 2025.
The action comes after Rapido's advertisements, which promised "Auto in 5 minutes or Get ₹50" and "Guaranteed Auto," were examined and found to be false and misleading to consumers.
