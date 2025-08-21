Subscribe

Rapido fined ₹10 lakh by CCPA for misleading advertisements

Consumer protection watchdog CCPA fines ride-hailing platform Rapido 10 lakh for misleading advertisements.

Published21 Aug 2025, 11:39 AM IST
CCPA fines Rapido.
Ride-hailing service Rapido has been fined 10 lakh by the consumer protection watchdog CCPA for misleading advertising practices, further directing the company to reimburse customers who used the company's "Auto in 5 minutes or Get 50" offer but did not get the promised reimbursement, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs said in a release on Thursday, August 21, 2025.

The action comes after Rapido's advertisements, which promised "Auto in 5 minutes or Get 50" and "Guaranteed Auto," were examined and found to be false and misleading to consumers.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)

 
