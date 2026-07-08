Rapido has more users than Uber and Ola. And Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, Blinkit

Mumbai/Bengaluru: What began as a bike-taxi platform is increasingly evolving into a broader consumer internet company. Rapido is no longer just competing with Uber and Ola, but also with food delivery companies Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit and Zepto by using mobility as the entry point into a broader ecosystem of everyday services.
Its strategy has seen the Bengaluru-based company rapidly become one of India’s largest consumer internet platforms. Its expansion beyond autos and two-wheelers into cabs, food delivery, financial services and car-pooling has helped it attract more users than several larger and more established rivals.
Rapido averaged 82 million monthly active users between March and May, up 67% year-on-year, according to digital and mobile app intelligence firm Sensor Tower. That put it ahead of Blinkit (79 million), Swiggy including its food delivery and quick commerce business (67 million), Zomato (63 million), Zepto (58 million), Uber (39 million) and Ola (27 million).