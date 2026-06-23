Rashi Peripherals acquires 67% stake in VDA Infosolutions for ₹368.5 crore

Information and communications technology (ICT) company Rashi Peripherals Ltd (RP Tech) has acquired 67% stake in VDA Infosolutions, an enterprise technology and digital infrastructure solutions company, for ₹368.5 crore.
The company will acquire the balance 33% over three years through a pre-defined mechanism, according to RP Tech's filing with the exchanges. VDA has been valued at ₹550 crore.
VDA Infosolutions offers services related to enterprise IT infrastructure, cloud computing, enterprise storage, cybersecurity and overall data lifecycle management. The company serves several large tech companies, including IBM, Dell Technologies, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Red Hat, Commvault, Cohesity, Hitachi, Vantara, Checkpoint and Nutanix.
RP Tech's acquisition of VDA Infosolutions comes at a time when India's IT spending is expected to hit $176 billion in 2026, up 10.6% from 2025.
While data centre systems are expected to record the highest growth, at 20.5%, software is expected to grow by 17.6%, with IT services sitting at 11.1%, according to a report from Gartner in November 2025.
“This momentum [in IT Services] is driven by strong enterprise investments in infrastructure as a service (IaaS), consulting and application modernization,” D.D. Mishra, VP analyst at Gartner, wrote in the report.
For Rashi Peripherals, the transaction allows the company to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for artificial intelligence-enabled IT environments, advanced data centre solutions, cybersecurity and hybrid IT managed services.
“VDA Infosolutions’ strong enterprise technology and digital infrastructure expertise and proven delivery capabilities enhance our ability to serve enterprise customers with advanced solutions in AI, cybersecurity, data protection, and cloud infrastructure,” said Kapal Mansari, managing director of Rashi Peripherals in a statement.
Mumbai-headquartered VDA, which started in 2010, has grown its revenue to roughly ₹850 crore.
“By combining RP Tech's robust OEM relationships and financial strength with our technical expertise, we aim to capitalize on the fast-growing markets in AI, digitization, and enterprise solutions, unlocking significantly larger opportunities across the country,” said Deepak Jadhav, founder director of VDA Infosolutions, in a statement.
Rashi Peripherals started out as a distributor of ICT products and solutions back in 1989, serving as a link between global tech original equipment manufacturers and its network of channel partners. The company services locations pan-India across 700 locations, supported by 56 branches, 50 service centres and 71 warehouses.
The company has two major verticals: personal computing and enterprise solutions, and lifestyle and IT essentials. It offers a host of services, including pre-sale activities, solution design, technical support, marketing services, credit solutions, and warranty management.