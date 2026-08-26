Independent director resigns over governance concerns, Rashi Peripherals stock falls 10%

An independent director resigned from the board of IT hardware distribution company Rashi Peripherals Ltd, citing governance concerns, marking at least the second such instance this year in which an outgoing director voiced concerns in their resignation letter.

Former Bank of Baroda chairperson Anil Khandelwal resigned from the board of Rashi Peripherals on Monday after objecting to the company’s professional engagement with firms associated with two of its independent directors.

Krishna Kumar Choudary, the company’s chairperson, issued a clarification late on Tuesday evening denying any lapses in the company’s governance practices.

Khandelwal’s exit resembles that of Atanu Chakraborty, who resigned as the part-time chair and independent director of HDFC Bank in March this year, citing an "incongruence" between the bank's practices and his personal values and ethics. While Chakraborty stopped short of listing out his grievances, Khandelwal was elaborate.

“During my tenure, I have experienced a fundamental divergence between my understanding of sound governance and the manner in which certain important matters have been approached,” the outgoing director wrote in his resignation letter, which was disclosed by the company to the bourses on Tuesday afternoon.

Rashi Peripherals, Khandelwal and Choudhary did not immediately respond to Mint’s request for a comment.

The Rashi Peripherals scrip closed 9.82% lower at ₹782.85 on the BSE on Tuesday, giving the company a market capitalization of just under ₹5,200 crore.

Key allegations Khandelwal, who led Bank of Baroda as its chairperson and managing director from 2005 to 2008, made two key allegations in his resignation letter.

First, he claimed that director appointments and key management personnel (KMP) compensation, which are the prerogatives of the board’s nomination and remuneration committee (NRC), were instead handled by Rashi Peripherals’ management. Khandelwal was part of the NRC. He claimed that his written and oral submissions did not improve the NRC’s functioning.

Second, he claimed that due diligence for an acquisition undertaken by the company was handled by firms in which two of Rashi Peripherals’ independent directors hold senior partner positions. These included the law firm that drafted the acquisition agreement and the accounting firm that audited the financial and tax statements of the target company.

These engagements were not disclosed at the relevant board meeting where the acquisition was approved and the concerned independent directors did not recuse themselves, Khandelwal claimed. The company argued that such a disclosure was not legally required, Khandelwal noted in his resignation letter.

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“Whether that interpretation is legally sustainable is not for me to determine and may appropriately be left to the competent regulatory or legal authorities,” he wrote. “I am of the view that Independent directors of a listed company are expected to bring independence, objectivity and freedom from actual, potential or perceived conflicts to Board deliberations. Where firms closely associated with Independent Directors receive professional assignments connected with a transaction subsequently placed before the Board for approval, the issue, in my view, goes beyond technical compliance.”

Khandelwal did not name the two partners or their firms in his resignation letter.

Company responds Following his exit, the company has a nine-member board, including four independent directors. The remaining independent directors are Yazdi Dandiwala, a corporate lawyer, chartered accountant Drushti Desai, Dr Indumati Gopinathan, a pathologist, and entrepreneur Anand Ladsariya.

In his clarification, company chairperson Choudhary said that a presentation shared with the board of directors mentioned that the services of these firms were taken. Moreover, the firms were engaged at an arm’s length and the fees paid to them were within the statutorily prescribed limits as per the Company’s Act, 2013.

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He also said that the resolutions on director selection and KMP remuneration were unanimously approved by the NRC. Khandelwal’s observations were “a subjective assessment of internal deliberative processes and not any breach of law or regulation,” he wrote. “All suggestions of the outgoing Director were always considered and to the extent considered desirable, duly implemented.”