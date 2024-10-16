Companies
Rashmi Saluja may have won the battle, but the war is still on
Summary
- Rashmi Saluja secured enough votes to be reappointed as the chair of Care Health Insurance, which is owned by Religare Enterprises, also chaired by her. But Care Health’s two other promoter groups didn’t tag along.
Bengaluru: Rashmi Saluja secured her reappointment as the chair of Care Health Insurance Ltd last month with a majority vote, but the adverse decisions of two large promoter groups signal a significant setback in her battle with the Burman family.
