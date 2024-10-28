Companies
30 years of heft: How Tata, Reliance survived the post-1991 scare
howindialives.com 8 min read 28 Oct 2024, 06:59 PM IST
Summary
- In the last 30 years, several business houses in India have both prospered and perished. Nonetheless, many of the biggest groups from 1995 are still dominant—the Tatas, Reliance, Aditya Birla, RPG, Bajaj and L&T among others. How did they retain their outsized footprint?
New Delhi: When Ratan Tata, who passed away earlier this month, took over as the chairman of Tata Sons in 1991, he inherited a set of companies that collectively dominated the Indian private sector.
