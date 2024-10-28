30 years of heft: How Tata, Reliance survived the post-1991 scare

Further, in a controlled economy, such groups could allocate scarce credit and capital, and manpower and technical capabilities, to promote businesses in sectors where they saw strong growth. As a 2007 paper by Tarun Khanna and Yishay Yafeh points out: “Diversified groups may be efficient if they make up for missing institutions related to the process of entrepreneurship: new ventures initiated by business groups rely not only on capital infusion from the group, but often also on the group brand name and implicitly on its reputation, providing a guarantee that is scarce in emerging markets. There is also an internal (within-group) market for talent. In this sense, some business groups are perhaps closer to private equity firms than to conglomerates."