Ratan Tata Death: Why the towering industrialist thought he should shun politics. ‘Not cut out for…’

Ratan Tata, a revered industrialist who passed away on Wednesday, distanced himself from politics. Tata once wrote about the corruption and financial influence in post-independence elections in India, while recognising the historical ties between industry and nationalism.

Gulam Jeelani
Published10 Oct 2024, 10:58 AM IST
Ratan Tata Death: Ratan Tata was arguably one of India's most prominent icons. And yet, the legendary industrialist stayed away from the limelight.

The chairman emeritus of India's biggest conglomerate, Tata Group—who passed away on Wednesday—did not consider politics, either. Tata, who guided his family business group into new sectors like telecom and cars, thought that the political waters of India were ‘very deep.’

"Like my mentor JRD Tata, I had never considered politics. I am not cut-out to be political person and will not venture into it. The water there is very very deep," Tata said in 2014 during interaction organised by Ladies Study Group of Indian Chamber of Commerce in Kolkata.

‘Not same degree of national interest’

Tata thought that the political executive in post-Independent India is not driven by the same degree of national interest as it was during India’s freedom movement.

“The pioneers of Indian industry, men like Jamsetji Tata and Walchand Hirachand, were fervent nationalists. Gandhiji’s association with the houses of Bajaj and Birla is well-known. Jawaharlal Nehru and J.R.D. Tata did not always think alike on key economic issues but shared a high degree of mutual respect. Indian industry was happy to be the key financier of the Indian National Congress through the independence movement,” Tata wrote in 2019 anthology – ‘The Great March of Democracy: Seven Decades of India’s Elections.’ The book published by Penguin Viking is edited by former Chief Election Commissioner, SY Quraishi.

Tata was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospitalfor age-related ailments earlier this week and shifted to the ICU later. As the reports of his ailing health were flashed, the business tycoon had said it was for ‘routine age-related medical investigations.’

“In contrast, Indian industry’s association with the political executive in post-independence India has not been quite as driven by the same degree of selfless national interest, in tandem with deterioration in the moral fabric of politics,” he wrote in the 2019 piece.

"As the power of government discretion grew, unscrupulous businesspersons joined the ranks of vested interests who sought to tailor the exercise of government discretion to further their own narrow objectives,” he wrote.

‘Role of money in India’s politics’

Tata had showed concerns about how campaign costs have spiraled, turning elections into an expensive affair in India. He said that the ‘corrupting influence of the role of money in India’s politics’ had only grown over time. even as there have been improvements in the conduct of elections.

Like my mentor JRD Tata, I had never considered politics. I am not cut-out to be a political person and will not venture into it.

“Only a naive person would believe that in Lok Sabha elections, or state assembly elections, candidates adhere to the spirit of limits on election expenses….The scope of abuse of money power in persuading voters by holding out inducements that leave no trace has, I understand, only increased. What should be overt election expenses, because of greater vigil, have become covert,” he wrote.

Tata's 'dislike' for politics notwithstanding, leaders across the aisle – from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi – mourned his demise. “It is rare for a businessman to make and leave the kind of impact Ratan Tata has. A towering figure has left us, and with him an era fades. Om Shanti. RIP.,” said Shashi Tharoor, the Congress leader.

First Published:10 Oct 2024, 10:58 AM IST
