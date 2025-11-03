‘Ratan Tata was my mother’s favourite— Hands down,’ says sister Shireen Jejeebhoy
Summary
Ratan Tata was supportive of his family, but his personal relationships never influenced his decisions, say half-sisters Shireen and Deanna Jejeebhoy.
Bengaluru: Ratan Tata, the iconic chairman of India’s largest conglomerate who passed away last year, was supportive of his family, but his personal relationships never influenced his decisions, according to his half-sisters.
