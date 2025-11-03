“He (Ratan) never did," said Deanna, when asked if he had asked them to join the Tata Trusts. “He took great care to ensure his decisions were never influenced by personal relationships. I was once associated with the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust many years ago. It was not Ratan who appointed me. Rather, it was Jamshed Bhabha who insisted. He said, ‘I’m the chairman, and you should join’. I said Ratan may not like that. ‘No’, Mr Bhabha said. ‘I’m the chairman, and I want you to join.’"