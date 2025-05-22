ITC expects consumption uptick on rains, rate cuts
Suneera Tandon 4 min read 22 May 2025, 10:45 PM IST
SummaryThe demerger of hotels business led to a 289% increase in net profit in the March quarter, but excluding it, profit was up 0.77% year-on-year. The maker of Bingo chips, Aashirward atta and Sunfeast cookies expects an increase in consumption this year.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
ITC Ltd on Thursday predicted India's consumption engines to keep firing as inflation cools, interest rates fall, and rain clouds gather, following a similar prognosis by industry leader Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story