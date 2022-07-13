Raymond appoints Atul Singh as Executive Vice Chairman

Raymond has recently announced a spate of new hires. In March, Godrej Consumer Products Limited’s Sunil Kataria joined Raymond as the chief executive officer of its lifestyle business, with a mandate to drive the company’s digital agenda and strengthening the brand’s presence in domestic and international markets.
NEW DELHI: Textile, apparel, and real estate conglomerate Raymond Ltd., on Wednesday announced the appointment of Atul Singh to lead the group.
“The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of Raymond Limited has recommended his appointment as Executive Vice Chairman to the Board of Raymond Limited subject to and post securing necessary regulatory clearances," Raymond Ltd. said in a filing to the exchanges on July 13.
Singh’s appointment signals a “significant step towards creating a future-ready organization," the company said.
Singh joins Raymond from beverage major Coca-Cola where he worked across senior leadership positions for over two decades. In his last role at the company, Singh was chairman, Asia Pacific, where he led businesses across 25 countries.
Prior to joining Coca-Cola, Singh worked at fast moving consumer goods company Colgate-Palmolive for a decade during which he held several leadership positions globally including his role as country manager, Nigeria.
“Raymond is at an inflection point and has embarked upon the journey to be a future-ready organisation to achieve profitable growth and value unlocking," Gautam Hari Singhania, chairman and managing director, Raymond Ltd. said.
As we are headed to complete 100 years of our existence, a strong leadership for the organisation will propel us to scale up our businesses both in domestic and global markets, he added.
Raymond has recently announced a spate of new hires. In March, Godrej Consumer Products Limited’s Sunil Kataria joined Raymond as the chief executive officer of its lifestyle business, with a mandate to drive the company’s digital agenda and strengthening the brand’s presence in domestic and international markets. The company’s lifestyle business includes branded textiles, garmenting, shirting, retail and apparel business.
Meanwhile, Raymond has a diverse set of businesses spanning retail, fast moving consumer goods and real-estate. Its retail business consists of brands such as Raymond Ready to Wear, Park Avenue, ColorPlus, Ethnix among others. Raymond has one of the largest exclusive retail networks in the country with around 1,400 stores in more than 600 cities.
In FY22 the company posted consolidated revenues of ₹6,348 crore; branded textiles is the largest contributor to the company’s business with reported sales of ₹2,789 crore in financial year 2021-22
The group also operates in the precision engineered products market. Raymond has also forayed into realty sector. The group has a play in the fast moving consumer goods market with a presence in the male grooming as well as personal hygiene categories.