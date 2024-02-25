Companies
Razorpay eyes an international boost even as it moves base to India
SummaryCo-founder Shashank Kumar said the payment gateway company plans to expand in Southeast Asia and West Asia this year
MUMBAI : Payment gateway business Razorpay Software Pvt. Ltd is preparing to launch its products in new Southeast Asian and West Asian markets this year, aiming to garner 5-10% of its revenue from its international business in 3-5 years.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more