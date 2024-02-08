RBI blames Paytm Payments Bank curbs on persistent non-compliance

The regulatory restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank were a result of persistent non-compliance, the Reserve Bank of India said, adding that such measures are taken only after prolonged engagement with the entities involved. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the central bank’s monetary policy briefing on Thursday, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das and his deputies faced several questions regarding its recent restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank, an associate company of One97 Communications Ltd.

Their responses were largely accompanied by a disclaimer that the replies were applicable to all regulated entities, including Paytm Payments Bank and not specifically to it.

“We give sufficient time to every regulated entity that is supervised by RBI to comply with the regulatory requirements... if everything had been complied with, why should we act?," Das said, emphasising that the regulator supports innovation in the financial sector.

RBI, which kept its repo rate unchanged at 6.5% for a sixth consecutive time, will issue answers to a set of frequently asked questions next week on the Paytm Payments Bank issue.

On 31 January, RBI barred Paytm Payments Bank from accepting customer deposits after 29 February following an audit that revealed “persistent non-compliances" and “continued material supervisory concerns".

The regulatory curb came almost two years after the payments bank was restricted from onboarding new customers.

“There is no worry about the system… I would like to make some general observations which include all our regulated entities," said Das, laying down several points related to compliance in regulated entities and how the central bank deals with instances of deviation.

Over the last few years, Das said, RBI has deepened its supervisory systems, approaches, and methods.

RBI emphasises on bilateral engagement with regulated entities and nudges them towards corrective action. “Sufficient time is given to undertake such corrective action," Das said.

When such “constructive engagement" does not work, or when a regulated entity does not take effective action, RBI imposes supervisory or business restrictions. Such restrictions are always proportionate to the gravity of the situation.

RBI’s actions, Das said, are in the best interest of systemic stability and protection of depositors’ or customers’ interests. “These aspects cannot be compromised. Individual entities should be mindful of these aspects for their long-term success."

RBI will continue to encourage and support innovation and technology in the financial sector. Following RBI’s action, several startup founders have rallied behind Paytm, saying such regulatory measures could sound the death knell for fintech startups.

Some entrepreneurs have written to Das and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman requesting them to reconsider RBI's restrictions, the Economic Times reported on 6 February.

Paytm parent One97 Communications’ share price was locked at 10% lower circuit at ₹447.10 apiece on BSE on Thursday.

