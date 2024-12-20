Hello User
Business News/ Companies / RBI fines IndusInd Bank 27 lakh over non-compliance
BREAKING NEWS

RBI fines IndusInd Bank ₹27 lakh over non-compliance

Livemint

IndusInd Bank faces a penalty of 27 lakh from the Reserve Bank of India due to non-compliance with norms regarding savings accounts for ineligible entities.

RBI fines IndusInd Bank.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposes a penalty of 27 lakh on IndusInd Bank for not complying with norms. The Bank was fined for opening savings accounts for ineligible entities.

The total fine amounts to 27.3 lakhs for violating certain provisions of Reserve Bank of India (Interest Rate on Deposits) Directions, 2016.

“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, by an order dated December 18, 2024, imposed a monetary penalty of 27.30 lakh (Rupees Twenty-Seven Lakh and Thirty Thousand only) on IndusInd Bank Ltd. (the bank) for non-compliance with certain provisions of ‘Reserve Bank of India (Interest Rate on Deposits) Directions, 2016’,"the central bank said in statement on Friday, November 20.

