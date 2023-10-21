Breaking News
RBI gave nod for Ashok Vaswani as next CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, says Uday Kotak
Ashok Vaswani will take over as the MD and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank for a three-year period, the lender said in a regulatory filing.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given its nod for the appointment of industry veteran Ashok Vaswani as the next chief executive offier (CEO) of Kotak Mahindra Bank, the private's lender founder and director Uday Kotak said on October 21.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message