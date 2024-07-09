Four years since the Yes Bank rescue, RBI okays its saviours' exit plan
Summary
- RBI has given its in-principle approval for up to 51% stake purchase by an appropriate incoming promoter for Yes Bank, which is higher than the 26% promoter-holding limit in the usual course of business under banking rules.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has okayed the sale of up to 51% stake in Yes Bank, setting the stage for a new owner for the private lender that survived a near-death experience just four years ago.