Four years since the Yes Bank rescue, RBI okays its saviours' exit plan

Path to exits

The RBI approval opens up an exit path for State Bank of India (SBI) and other lenders which jointly own 33.74% in Yes Bank, which has assets worth over ₹4 trillion. SBI holds 23.99% in Yes Bank, HDFC Bank 2.75%, ICICI Bank 2.39%, Kotak Mahindra Bank 1.21% and Axis Bank 1.01%. LIC owns 3.98%, while CA Basque Investments holds 8.74% and Verventa Holdings Ltd 9.21% in Yes Bank. The banks’ total holding in Yes Bank has come down from 35.18% in April and 36.74% in March. Some of these banks have been advised by RBI not to sell their shares in the open market, the second person added.