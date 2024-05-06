RBI may give final nod for stake increase in IndusInd Bank soon: Ashok Hinduja
Ashok Hinduja, chairman of IndusInd International Holdings Ltd, said the promoter will not look at raising its stake in the bank from the existing 16.4% to 26% immediately in one go, as it would involve infusing capital worth $1 billion
MUMBAI : IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL), promoter of IndusInd Bank, said it is likely to receive the Reserve Bank of India's final approval to increase its stake in the private-sector lender over the next two weeks.
