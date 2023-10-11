comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Oct 11 2023 15:29:45
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 951.65 0.07%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,493.65 -0.09%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 124.95 -0.24%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 954.75 0.64%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,345 1.58%
Business News/ Companies / RBI permits SBI Mutual Fund to acquire 9.99% paid-up share capital in IndusInd Bank
Back Back

RBI permits SBI Mutual Fund to acquire 9.99% paid-up share capital in IndusInd Bank

 Livemint

SBI MF has been advised by the central bank to complete the acquisition by October 10, 2024. The mutual fund body has also been told to ensure that its aggregate holding in the bank does not exceed 9.99 percent.

IndusInd Bank's scrip settled at ₹1,419 apiece on the BSE on October 11, down 1.95 percent as against the previous day's close.Premium
IndusInd Bank's scrip settled at 1,419 apiece on the BSE on October 11, down 1.95 percent as against the previous day's close.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 11 issued its approval to SBI Mutual Fund (SBI MF), the mutual funds arm of the State Bank of India, to acquire 9.99 percent of the paid-up share capital in private lender IndusInd Bank, a regulatory filing stated on October 11.

“The approval has been granted with reference to the application made by SBI MF to RBI," IndusInd Bank informed the stock exchanges. This acquisition will allow the company to also hold 9.99 percent voting rights in the bank.

"SBI MF has been advised by RBI to acquire the aforesaid major shareholding in the bank within a period of one year i.e. by October 10, 2024", the exchange filing added. 

The mutual fund body has also been told to ensure that its aggregate holding in the bank “does not exceed 9.99 percent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights".

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

Earlier, in May, the RBI gave its nod to SBI Funds Management (SBIFML) -a joint venture between State Bank of India and France's AMUNDI - to acquire 9.99 percent stake in HDFC Bank and had recommended the company to do so within six months.

Meanwhile, IndusInd Bank had reported strong financials in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023-24, with its net profit rising to 2,124 crore, 32 percent higher as against 1,603.29 crore posted in the June 2022 quarter. The lender's net interest income grew to 4,867.11 crore, up 17.98 percent as compared to 4,125.20 crore reported in the year-ago period.

In the trading session on October 11, IndusInd Bank's scrip settled at 1,419 apiece on the BSE, down 1.95 percent as against the previous day's close.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 11 Oct 2023, 08:49 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App