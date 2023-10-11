The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 11 issued its approval to SBI Mutual Fund (SBI MF), the mutual funds arm of the State Bank of India, to acquire 9.99 percent of the paid-up share capital in private lender IndusInd Bank, a regulatory filing stated on October 11.

“The approval has been granted with reference to the application made by SBI MF to RBI," IndusInd Bank informed the stock exchanges. This acquisition will allow the company to also hold 9.99 percent voting rights in the bank.

"SBI MF has been advised by RBI to acquire the aforesaid major shareholding in the bank within a period of one year i.e. by October 10, 2024", the exchange filing added.

The mutual fund body has also been told to ensure that its aggregate holding in the bank “does not exceed 9.99 percent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights".

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

Earlier, in May, the RBI gave its nod to SBI Funds Management (SBIFML) -a joint venture between State Bank of India and France's AMUNDI - to acquire 9.99 percent stake in HDFC Bank and had recommended the company to do so within six months.

Meanwhile, IndusInd Bank had reported strong financials in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023-24, with its net profit rising to ₹2,124 crore, 32 percent higher as against ₹1,603.29 crore posted in the June 2022 quarter. The lender's net interest income grew to 4,867.11 crore, up 17.98 percent as compared to ₹4,125.20 crore reported in the year-ago period.

In the trading session on October 11, IndusInd Bank's scrip settled at ₹1,419 apiece on the BSE, down 1.95 percent as against the previous day's close.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!