RBI permits SBI Mutual Fund to acquire 9.99% paid-up share capital in IndusInd Bank
SBI MF has been advised by the central bank to complete the acquisition by October 10, 2024. The mutual fund body has also been told to ensure that its aggregate holding in the bank does not exceed 9.99 percent.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 11 issued its approval to SBI Mutual Fund (SBI MF), the mutual funds arm of the State Bank of India, to acquire 9.99 percent of the paid-up share capital in private lender IndusInd Bank, a regulatory filing stated on October 11.