India’s central bank on Friday proposed changes to its scale-based regulations for non-banking financial companies simplifying criteria for so-called upper layer non-banks and allowing state-owned NBFCs to join the club.
RBI proposals for large NBFCs leaves Tata Sons as only unlisted one
SummaryThe RBI has proposed changes to regulations for non-banking financial companies, simplifying criteria for upper layer NBFCs. The status of Tata Sons, which faces internal disagreements among its shareholders on a listing, remains unclear as it had previously surrendered its NBFC licence.
India’s central bank on Friday proposed changes to its scale-based regulations for non-banking financial companies simplifying criteria for so-called upper layer non-banks and allowing state-owned NBFCs to join the club.
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