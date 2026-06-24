In what could provide a breather for Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has seemingly removed a contentious definition of indirect public funds received by non-bank financiers. The previous definition, if implemented, would have forced Tata Sons to make an initial public offer (IPO), a prospect resisted by many of its top executives as well as its majority-owner Tata Trusts.
RBI might have just handed Tata Sons a leeway on listing
SummaryThe RBI has seemingly removed a contentious definition of indirect public funds received by non-bank financiers, in what can be seen as a breather to Tata Sons on a mandatory listing.
In what could provide a breather for Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has seemingly removed a contentious definition of indirect public funds received by non-bank financiers. The previous definition, if implemented, would have forced Tata Sons to make an initial public offer (IPO), a prospect resisted by many of its top executives as well as its majority-owner Tata Trusts.
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Shayan leads the coverage for banking and finance in Mint. Based in Mumbai, he has spent 15 years as a journalist, joining the Mint team in 2018. Over the years, he has tracked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), commercial banks, and the complex world of shadow banking.<br><br>His expertise goes beyond just reporting news, and he specializes in explaining the "why" behind India’s financial shifts. Shayan has covered major milestones in the industry, including the rollout of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), mergers in the banking and non-banking space, and the many challenges facing the country's credit markets. He has tracked cases of wrongdoings at India’s private sector banks and murky boardroom battles, trying to get behind the scenes.<br><br>Shayan is driven by a commitment to accuracy and clear, honest reporting. He believes in making finance easy to understand, ensuring his readers and investors stay informed about the forces shaping their money. When not at work, he tries to hone his amateurish photography skills, read fiction, and listen to music. You can follow his work and updates on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.
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