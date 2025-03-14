RCB’s game plan: How a title-starved team is reshaping the sports business

“What WPL has done for women’s cricket is show that women’s cricket can sell, which I feel no other league could go to that extent," Smriti Mandhana, Indian cricketer and captain of RCB’s women’s team, told Mint. “The WPL has brought a lot of girls who wouldn’t know much about sport or cricket into it. Young girls to college-going girls who don’t play cricket, come to us and say, we love your cover drive, which is a dream for us, that women who don’t play the sport know its technicalities."