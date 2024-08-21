This Swedish firm has dialled Jio, Vi and Airtel for a richer SMS alternative
Summary
- Rich communication services offers a more advanced messaging experience than SMS, enabling features like rich media, group chats, and interactive content. Swedish company Sinch expects RCS will play a crucial role in enterprise messaging in India.
NEW DELHI : Sinch AB, a Swedish communications platform service provider, will enable rich communication services (RCS) messaging to users of major Indian telecom companies. After partnering with Vodafone Idea Ltd and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Sinch has now onboarded Bharti Airtel Ltd as well.