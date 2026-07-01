I Squared, TPG-CPPIB consortium nears bid for KKR-backed Re Sustainability

I Squared Capital and a consortium formed by TPG and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are in the final race to place bids to acquire a controlling stake in KKR-backed Re Sustainability Ltd, four people familiar with the matter said.
The people said the transaction is expected to be valued at upwards of $1.6 billion, with binding bids due over the next 10-15 days.
Other investors including Bain and Advent, who were evaluating the asset have dropped out of discussions, two of the people cited above said. A third person confirmed the above details and added that I Squared Capital is in discussions with various firms to jointly place a bid.
A potential deal could mark a final exit for KKR, which made several attempts including a public listing process to divest its eight-old investment in the company.