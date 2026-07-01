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I Squared, TPG-CPPIB consortium nears bid for KKR-backed Re Sustainability

Sneha ShahPriyamvada C
3 min read1 Jul 2026, 03:30 PM IST
A successful transaction would mark KKR's complete exit from Re Sustainability after acquiring a 60% stake for $530 million in 2018.
A successful transaction would mark KKR's complete exit from Re Sustainability after acquiring a 60% stake for $530 million in 2018.
Summary

I Squared Capital and a TPG-CPPIB consortium are preparing final bids for KKR-backed Re Sustainability in a deal valued at up to $1.4 billion, as rival private equity firms exit the race.

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MUMBAI : I Squared Capital and a consortium formed by TPG and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are in the final race to place bids to acquire a controlling stake in KKR-backed Re Sustainability Ltd, four people familiar with the matter said.

MUMBAI : I Squared Capital and a consortium formed by TPG and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are in the final race to place bids to acquire a controlling stake in KKR-backed Re Sustainability Ltd, four people familiar with the matter said.

The people said the transaction is expected to be valued at upwards of $1.6 billion, with binding bids due over the next 10-15 days.

The people said the transaction is expected to be valued at upwards of $1.6 billion, with binding bids due over the next 10-15 days.

Other investors including Bain and Advent, who were evaluating the asset have dropped out of discussions, two of the people cited above said. A third person confirmed the above details and added that I Squared Capital is in discussions with various firms to jointly place a bid.

Also Read | South Korea's KVIC courts Indian venture funds as allocation strategy evolves

A potential deal could mark a final exit for KKR, which made several attempts including a public listing process to divest its eight-old investment in the company.

The global private equity firm acquired a 60% stake in the company, then called Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd, for $530 million in 2018, with the Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy family holding the rest.

While TPG, CPPIB, I Squared Capital, Advent and KKR declined to comment, Re Sustainability and Bain Capital did not immediately respond to Mint's requests for comment till the time of publication.

Exit strategy

In 2024, Mint reported that KKR set the stage for an exit from RE Sustainability by selling the municipal business back to its founders and hiring bankers to find a buyer for the remaining industrial waste business.

In preparation for the exit, its municipality and industrial waste businesses were separated, with the founders taking full control of the former, and KKR owning the latter. The report also highlighted that Barclays and JP Morgan were brought in as advisors to help the global private equity firm sell the remaining stake at a $1 billion valuation.

Also Read | Proptech unicorn Square Yards engages bankers for $300-mn IPO

Waste management leader

Founded in 1994 by Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, a member of Parliament from the YSR Congress Party, Re Sustainability provides services spanning municipal solid waste, industrial waste, biomedical waste and e-waste management, alongside recycling and waste-to-energy projects.

The company also offers integrated environmental services including water and wastewater treatment, desalination plants, laboratory services and waste containment.

According to a January report by India Ratings, Re Sustainability remains India's largest private player in the industrial waste management (IWM) segment, which contributes nearly 80% of the company's FY25 Ebitda.

The IWM business benefits from significant entry barriers arising from captive catchment dynamics, stringent regulatory approvals and specialised infrastructure requirements. It also generates recurring revenues from a diversified industrial customer base across sectors including fast-moving consumer goods, chemicals, fertilizers and automobiles.

Also Read | KKR eyes multiple, independent green assets in India

India Ratings said Re Sustainability reported consolidated revenue of 2,305 crore in FY25, up from 2,130 crore a year earlier, driven primarily by growth in its industrial waste management business.

The rating agency expects revenue to grow 10-15% in FY26, with stronger growth anticipated in FY27, supported by expansion in biomedical waste management, recycling operations and its Singapore business.

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Meet the Author

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesI Squared, TPG-CPPIB consortium nears bid for KKR-backed Re Sustainability

I Squared, TPG-CPPIB consortium nears bid for KKR-backed Re Sustainability

Sneha ShahPriyamvada C
3 min read1 Jul 2026, 03:30 PM IST
A successful transaction would mark KKR's complete exit from Re Sustainability after acquiring a 60% stake for $530 million in 2018.
A successful transaction would mark KKR's complete exit from Re Sustainability after acquiring a 60% stake for $530 million in 2018.
Summary

I Squared Capital and a TPG-CPPIB consortium are preparing final bids for KKR-backed Re Sustainability in a deal valued at up to $1.4 billion, as rival private equity firms exit the race.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : I Squared Capital and a consortium formed by TPG and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are in the final race to place bids to acquire a controlling stake in KKR-backed Re Sustainability Ltd, four people familiar with the matter said.

MUMBAI : I Squared Capital and a consortium formed by TPG and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are in the final race to place bids to acquire a controlling stake in KKR-backed Re Sustainability Ltd, four people familiar with the matter said.

The people said the transaction is expected to be valued at upwards of $1.6 billion, with binding bids due over the next 10-15 days.

The people said the transaction is expected to be valued at upwards of $1.6 billion, with binding bids due over the next 10-15 days.

Other investors including Bain and Advent, who were evaluating the asset have dropped out of discussions, two of the people cited above said. A third person confirmed the above details and added that I Squared Capital is in discussions with various firms to jointly place a bid.

Also Read | South Korea's KVIC courts Indian venture funds as allocation strategy evolves

A potential deal could mark a final exit for KKR, which made several attempts including a public listing process to divest its eight-old investment in the company.

The global private equity firm acquired a 60% stake in the company, then called Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd, for $530 million in 2018, with the Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy family holding the rest.

While TPG, CPPIB, I Squared Capital, Advent and KKR declined to comment, Re Sustainability and Bain Capital did not immediately respond to Mint's requests for comment till the time of publication.

Exit strategy

In 2024, Mint reported that KKR set the stage for an exit from RE Sustainability by selling the municipal business back to its founders and hiring bankers to find a buyer for the remaining industrial waste business.

In preparation for the exit, its municipality and industrial waste businesses were separated, with the founders taking full control of the former, and KKR owning the latter. The report also highlighted that Barclays and JP Morgan were brought in as advisors to help the global private equity firm sell the remaining stake at a $1 billion valuation.

Also Read | Proptech unicorn Square Yards engages bankers for $300-mn IPO

Waste management leader

Founded in 1994 by Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, a member of Parliament from the YSR Congress Party, Re Sustainability provides services spanning municipal solid waste, industrial waste, biomedical waste and e-waste management, alongside recycling and waste-to-energy projects.

The company also offers integrated environmental services including water and wastewater treatment, desalination plants, laboratory services and waste containment.

According to a January report by India Ratings, Re Sustainability remains India's largest private player in the industrial waste management (IWM) segment, which contributes nearly 80% of the company's FY25 Ebitda.

The IWM business benefits from significant entry barriers arising from captive catchment dynamics, stringent regulatory approvals and specialised infrastructure requirements. It also generates recurring revenues from a diversified industrial customer base across sectors including fast-moving consumer goods, chemicals, fertilizers and automobiles.

Also Read | KKR eyes multiple, independent green assets in India

India Ratings said Re Sustainability reported consolidated revenue of 2,305 crore in FY25, up from 2,130 crore a year earlier, driven primarily by growth in its industrial waste management business.

The rating agency expects revenue to grow 10-15% in FY26, with stronger growth anticipated in FY27, supported by expansion in biomedical waste management, recycling operations and its Singapore business.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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