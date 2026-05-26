After a milestone year, realty's big four aim for ₹1.2 tn home sales in FY27

Bengaluru: India’s top four listed real estate developers are targeting a combined ₹1.19 trillion in housing sales this fiscal year, while they sharpen focus on increasing profits and acquiring new land in a calibrated manner. As per their disclosures, Godrej Properties Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, Lodha Developers Ltd and DLF Ltd collectively crossed a major sales milestone in FY26 with ₹1.05 trillion, as the demand for top branded developers stayed strong.
India's highest-selling residential developer, Mumbai-based Godrej Properties clocked ₹34,171 crore of sales in FY26, and has guided for ₹39,000 crore this year. Prestige Estates emerged second with ₹30,024 crore of sales, and the Bengaluru-based developer expects a 15-20% jump in FY27. Both Godrej, which has a launch pipeline worth ₹48,000 crore this year, and Prestige are counting on high sales velocity project launches across cities, with a focus on premium.