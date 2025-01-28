Companies
Rebel Foods-backer Lightbox returns a third of its second fund to investors
Summary
- Rebel Foods raised $210 million last December from investors led by Temasek through a mix of secondary share sales and primary capital.
- The second fund’s returns include Lightbox’s 3x gain from its 2017 exit in Embibe, an AI-driven edtech acquired by Reliance Industries Limited.
Lightbox has returned about a third of its $100 million second fund to investors following a partial exit from cloud kitchen startup Rebel Foods and its exit from Embibe, an AI-edtech company, the founder of the venture capital firm said.
