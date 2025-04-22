On a platter: Rebel Foods gets $25 mn from Qatar Investment Authority for restaurant expansion
SummaryThe company is likely to use the ₹200 crore to open a small number of stores/restaurants in its key markets including Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Delhi.
Mumbai: Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) has injected $25 million into Rebel Foods, valuing the company at $1.4 billion. The funds will support the Temasek-backed company's expansion of its physical restaurants and food courts business, marking a strategic evolution for the cloud kitchen giant, three people aware of the development said.