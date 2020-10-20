Reckitt Benckiser sees Harpic's reach widen in India amid covid-19

NEW DELHI: British multinational Reckitt Benckiser on Tuesday said its toilet cleaner brand Harpic deepened its reach in India as 20 million more households used the brand compared to a year ago amid the covid-19 pandemic. India is the largest market for Harpic.

“...in the first nine months we have made good progress; for example, in the US our hygiene products are now used in over 50% of households compared to less than 45% a year ago; in India, we have seen a continued increase in the penetration of Harpic following behavior change campaigns, with over 20m more households using the brand compared to last year," the company said in its third-quarter earnings statement released on Tuesday. Last quarter, the company reported market share gains for its soap brand Dettol that, it said, achieved the number one share in India.

The company also announced market share gains in its condom brand Durex in India and China. The company also reported an ongoing strong demand for Dettol and Lysol globally. “Durex has gained share in both China and India, key emerging markets for the business," it said.

Reckitt Benckiser’s health and hygiene brands such as Dettol, Lysol, Harpic products have benefitted from a surge in covid cases worldwide that has essentially altered consumer behaviour and pushed more consumers in markets like India to adopt frequent cleaning practices. As a result, its brands have widened their reach and usage here.

Globally, the company reported a 13.3% jump in like-for-like sales (excluding foreign exchange fluctuations) led by greater demand in its home and personal cleaning products. In developing markets, third quarter revenue grew by 10.1% on a like-for-like basis as a result of strong Dettol and Lysol growth, offset in part by declines for Enfamil in Hong Kong, the company said in its earnings statement.

On developing markets, the company said its India business performed very well. “I think our business in India continues to perform very well and we are pleased with the progress that the team is making, and the strength of some of our brands in India and the ability for them to navigate what is a complex operational environment is something we feel very good about…," Laxman Narasimhan, chief executive officer, said in the company’s post-earnings call.

The company does not give estimates for its India business, but amid covid-19, its business has expanded in the market where it competes with the likes of Hindustan Unilever Ltd and ITC. Low frequency of categories such as hand sanitizers and hand washes has given companies headroom to grow and increase adoption of their brands.

In fact, in its second quarter earnings, the company’s Dettol soap bar became the India’s number one selling soap brand by value share, riding on the increased demand for personal hygiene products in the country. It posted a “high single digit (revenue) growth" in India during the first half of the year, the company’s top management said last quarter.

India’s hygiene market is estimated at ₹38,319 crore as of February, this includes toilet and bathroom cleaners, skin cleansing, floor cleaners, sanitizers, according to estimates by researcher Kantar. Between March and May, the category registered an encouraging 24% growth year-on-year, Kantar said in a report.

The pandemic has also lifted adoption for small categories such as hand sanitizers and surface disinfectants.

