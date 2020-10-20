Reckitt Benckiser sees Harpic's reach widen in India amid covid-19

“...in the first nine months we have made good progress; for example, in the US our hygiene products are now used in over 50% of households compared to less than 45% a year ago; in India, we have seen a continued increase in the penetration of Harpic following behavior change campaigns, with over 20m more households using the brand compared to last year," the company said in its third-quarter earnings statement released on Tuesday. Last quarter, the company reported market share gains for its soap brand Dettol that, it said, achieved the number one share in India.