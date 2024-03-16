Reddit fueled meme-stock mania. Now its CEO is overseeing his own company’s IPO.
Sarah E Needleman , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 16 Mar 2024, 12:28 PM IST
SummarySteve Huffman built the social-media platform nearly two decades ago while in college. Now he’s taking it public, adding investors to the list of personalities he needs to juggle.
Reddit Chief Executive Steve Huffman recently went public with his own experience in describing how people use the social-media platform. “They might turn to r/stopdrinking for help quitting drinking," he wrote to investors, using shorthand for one of the site’s 100,000 communities, “as I did more than four years ago."
