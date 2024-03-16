Reddit fueled meme-stock mania. Now its CEO is overseeing his own company’s IPO.

Reddit Chief Executive Steve Huffman recently went public with his own experience in describing how people use the social-media platform. “They might turn to r/stopdrinking for help quitting drinking," he wrote to investors, using shorthand for one of the site’s 100,000 communities, “as I did more than four years ago."

For Huffman, 40 years old, running the company he co-founded in 2005 has long been an unusual blend of personal and professional.

Now comes the ultimate illustration of that combination: The home of the noisiest group of investors, famous for turning GameStop and AMC Entertainment into meme stocks, is itself hoping to become a hot stock when it lists shares on the New York Stock Exchange this coming week.

Huffman has evolved from someone in league with his ragtag band of users into more of a business-focused decision maker. This coming week, in one of the most closely watched initial public offerings this year, he will make Reddit the first social-media platform to go public since Pinterest’s debut in 2019. It will also be a test of the tepid IPO market itself.

“The trajectory of Reddit I think is a great match for Steve’s personality, which is just solid, committed, unflappable," Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI and one of Reddit’s largest shareholders, said in an interview. “Steve really understands his users."

Reddit is a free online hub whose user-led communities, called subreddits, are dedicated to subjects ranging from news to “animals just being bros" and, famously, trading stocks. Reddit’s lifeblood is the ordinary people who fill it with comments, videos and photos and decide which posts deserve the most attention through a ranking process called upvoting and downvoting.

A subset of Reddit’s roughly 73 million daily users serve as volunteer moderators, whose work is essential for keeping discussions on-topic and free from spam and abusive posts. Huffman hasn’t always seen eye to eye with them and, in the past, has dealt with issues in a less than graceful way.

Huffman co-founded the company in 2005, backed by the startup incubator Y Combinator, and sold it a year later to Condé Nast for around $10 million. He kept running Reddit as an employee of the media giant for three years, leaving when his contract ended in 2009. Meanwhile, the company struggled to increase revenue and Condé Nast’s parent, Advance Publications, spun it out in 2011 while retaining a large stake. After quickly cycling through two CEOs following Huffman’s departure, the board asked him to come back and he accepted.

Upon returning to the helm, Huffman made a series of changes emblematic of a more mature leader. He redesigned the site he had coded in his 20s to make it more user-friendly, went on a hiring spree and embraced advertising, something he had previously frowned upon.

A teenage trophy caper

The son of a lawyer and a General Motors engineer, Huffman was born in Michigan but moved to a suburb of Washington, D.C., following his parents’ divorce during middle school. He started coding at an early age and became adept at the programming language Lisp, which he would later use to create Reddit.

In high school, Huffman was voted president of the student body and named captain of his volleyball and cross-country teams. During his senior year at Wakefield School in northern Virginia, fed up after losing multiple basketball tournaments, he and two fellow players bought a trophy from a local mall. They had their names inscribed and sneaked it into the private school’s prize case, where it remained for years unnoticed, according to Huffman’s sister, Amanda Doyle.

The siblings, who are just one year apart, took up ballroom dancing and competed at it in college. Huffman has since mastered other forms of dance, including moves from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller" video, which he’s demonstrated at company off-sites. But computers were his true love and when he got his first PC for Christmas when he was 12, Doyle said he was so happy that he wept upon opening it.

At the University of Virginia, Huffman met his future Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian. As fast friends who bonded over videogames, the two built the business in their dorm room.

Ohanian stopped working at Reddit in 2018 and left its board two years later.

‘An adult company’

Last year, some of the social-media platform’s loyal users gave Huffman an up-close demonstration of their power. Reddit in June began charging some companies for access to its data that had previously been free. The change led to a lucrative deal with Google, which licensed Reddit’s data in part to train its artificial-intelligence system. But some software developers said they couldn’t afford to pay, and many Reddit moderators expressed solidarity by making their subreddits inaccessible to other users, taking chunks of Reddit dark.

Huffman stood his ground. “It is essential for us to be a sustainable business, whether or not we go public," the CEO told NPR last June. “It’s time we grow up and behave like an adult company."

Within a few weeks, most of the moderators involved in the protest backed down, returning their communities to normal operation.

Reddit isn’t profitable. Last year it lost $90.8 million. Revenue has grown sharply in recent years but in 2023 it still amounted to only about $800 million. That is less than 1% of revenue at Facebook parent Meta Platforms, which was founded in 2004, a year before Reddit, and less than a fifth of Snap’s revenue of $4.6 billion last year.

“It’s hard to look past an 18-year-old company that’s still unprofitable," said Bernstein analyst Mark Shmulik. Reddit’s IPO is targeting a market value of up to $6.5 billion, far less than the $10 billion valuation the company notched in its most recent fundraising round in August 2021.

The boss on kitchen patrol

Employees have caught Huffman cleaning his and others’ dishes in the office kitchen sink to the surprise of co-workers who left their messes for the janitorial crew at night.

When asked why he didn’t also leave them, he retorted that everyone who works at Reddit is an adult and should do what needs to get done, said Melissa Tidwell, who was Reddit’s general counsel from 2015 to 2019.

Not all Reddit users are fans of Huffman’s approach, according to Adrienne Massanari, a communications professor at American University who studies the platform.

“The frustration of the community has been about how everything requires a protest or set of actions for the company to take notice," which doesn’t bode well for Huffman, she said. “He’s in this really tenuous position. The process of moderating on a daily basis still relies on a large group of people who are giving of their time."

Not even the data-licensing deals are necessarily reliable revenue sources, said Dan Salmon, a partner at New Street Research. If AI proves to be a fad and the bubble pops, he said, “vendors like Reddit [will] feel the impact."

Write to Sarah E. Needleman at Sarah.Needleman@wsj.com