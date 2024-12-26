Redington plans a marketplace makeover with software, cloud
Summary
- Redington is looking to transform itself into a marketplace platform from a pure-play distribution company as its software and cloud segments become faster revenue generators
Redington Ltd, India’s largest distributor of consumer gadgets, is looking to transform itself into a marketplace platform from a pure-play distribution company, a top executive at the $10-billion company said. The change stems from the sharp growth in its software and cloud segments, as the companies it works with focus more on cloud and AI.